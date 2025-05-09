Man tased 3 times, hit in face by officers after resisting arrest, police say

TOLEDO — Police tased and hit a suspect after he allegedly resisted arrest during a traffic stop.

Toldeo police stopped a car in the 300 block of West Manhattan Boulevard around 11:15 p.m. for a traffic offense, CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.

John Dorn was the passenger in the car.

Dorn allegedly had an open container that was by his feet and refused to tell police who he was.

Dorn then tossed the contents out of the car window.

Police said they told Dorn to get out of the car, but he refused and “held onto the door frame” and “continued to pull back from officers.”

Officers then tased Dorn three times, but it was “not effective.”

Police then struck Dorn in the face twice, according to court records.

In the affidavit, police claimed Dorn “continued to tense up” and refused to give his hands once he was removed from the vehicle.

A Toledo police sergeant suffered “multiple lacerations, bruising, and swelling” to his right hand.

Dorn was ultimately arrested and booked at the Lucas County jail.

