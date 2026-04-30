Fallen local firefighter to be permanently memorialized

DAYTON — A Dayton Firefighter will be permanently memorialized at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, MD, on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

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Roderick W. Longpre died on Oct. 14, 2020, from occupational cancer, and his death has been classified as a line-of-duty death.

Longpre had a distinguished career, serving in the U.S. Army and later with the Dayton Fire Department. The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation subsequently classified his occupational cancer death as a line-of-duty death.

Firefighter Longpre was a beloved member of the Dayton Fire Department, where he created the department’s Honor Guard.

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He also played a key role in establishing the Miami Valley Fire/EMS Memorial in Centerville, which honors fallen firefighters from across the region.

DFD Director & Chief Mike Rice spoke about Longpre’s impact on the department.

“Roderick, or ‘Rockin” Rod’ as he was known to many on the department for his musical talent, was the tip of the spear for pride and commitment in the Dayton Fire Department," Rice said. “His speeches to new Fire Recruits were legendary, and his impact on this department is still felt today.”

In recognition of Longpre’s service to the City of Dayton and to honor other national fire service members being memorialized, the Dayton City Commission will issue a formal proclamation at its May 6 meeting.

Additionally, flags at City of Dayton facilities will fly at half-staff throughout the weekend and lights on city bridges will be lit in red, following tradition for fallen firefighters.

Members of the Dayton Fire Department Command Staff and Firefighter Longpre’s family will attend the memorial services in Emmitsburg, MD, this weekend.

The Dayton City Commission is scheduled to issue a formal proclamation during its May 6 meeting.

Firefighter Longpre will be permanently memorialized at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

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