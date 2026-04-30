Officers arrest man as part of theft investigation in Miami Twp.

MIAMI TWP. — A man is in custody as part of a theft investigation in Montgomery County.

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The Miami Township Police Department said in a social media post that Antel Braden was taken into custody on Tuesday, April 28.

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During the investigation, officers learned that he had two active federal warrants related to theft and fraud, according to the social media post.

Braden was arrested without incident.

Online jail records show that he was arrested at the Dayton Mall.

News Center 7 checked. Braden remains in the Montgomery County Jail on a felony theft charge.

The Retail Crime Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the TCSU Task Force assisted Miami Township Police in this case.

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