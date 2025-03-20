Local burger restaurant to open third location near Wright State

FAIRBORN — A restaurant specializing in burgers and chicken wings will open its third location in the region near Wright State University next month.

Halal Burgers announced on social media Tuesday that the chain will open their third location near Wright State University in early April.

Halal Burgers announced on social media their location at the University Shoppes, near Colonel Glenn Highway and North Fairfield Road in Fairborn, will open in early April. The restaurant will be the third in the region to go along with shops in Washington Twp. and Liberty Twp. in Butler County.

The word ‘halal’ is an Arabic word meaning ‘allowed’ or ‘lawful.’

The burgers offered contain halal ingredients. Halal meat is butchered in accordance with specific food standards and is considered an ethical way to eat certain meat for those who practice Islam, according to the Halal Food Standards Alliance of America.

Halal Burgers opened their first location in November 2023 at 767 Lyons Road in Washington Twp. Their second location at 7037 Yankee Road in Liberty Township opened less than a year later in August 2024.

