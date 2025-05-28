‘What’s going on?’ Several homeowners going on months without receiving electric bills

MIAMI VALLEY — AES Ohio customers say they have not received a bill in several months and are worried they could end up owing thousands of dollars.

Some customers say they are keeping hard copies to show how frequently they’re getting “zero balance” sheets as proof.

They say they want the receipts so that when this finally gets fixed, they’re paying the correct amount.

Beavercreek resident Marsha Leonard said she hasn’t made a payment to AES Ohio since mid-March.

“What’s going on? What’s the problem, and is it going to happen again, and am I going to have an accurate reading when I do get a bill?” Leonard said.

