‘Doing cartwheels;’ Cancer patient’s treatments resume after Kettering Health cyberattack

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A cyber attack on Kettering Health put a woman’s chemotherapy treatments on pause. After days of waiting, things are now getting back on track.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Clayton resident Doris Roberts has been going to Kettering Health’s Cancer Center for chemotherapy.

“I have stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which was diagnosed back at the end of April,” Roberts said.

She started treatment three weeks ago, but got a call the day of the attack and was told her second treatment had been canceled.

Wednesday, she got the call she’s been waiting for.

“It was Kettering Hospital, and they said ‘hey we’re trying to get you scheduled again for your chemo,’” Roberts said.

She was estatic.

“Let me tell you, if it wasn’t for the fact that I might break a bone, I’d be out there in the cul-de-sac doing cartwheels. That’s how happy that made me,” Roberts said.

