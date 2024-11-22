‘We gave it our best shot;’ Ohio brewery suddenly closes 2 locations

WARREN COUNTY — A Warren County based brewery closed both its locations Friday after saying the business was no longer sustainable.

16 Lots Brewing Company permanently closed both their locations in Mason and Newport, Kentucky.

Mad Monks Pizza, which was subletting at 16 Lots in Mason, is also closed. According to a social media post from Mad Monks, they are in negotiations to rebrand as Mad Monks Pizza and Tap Room.

“Major kudos to our amazing staff - you have been the heart and soul of both brewpubs all along,” the a spokesperson for the brewery said in a social media post.

The brewery was supported by their landlords and bank, but weren’t able to make the business work, the post said.

“We gave it our best shot, but unfortunately, the biz just wasn’t sustainable,” they said.

