Task force holding 2 OVI checkpoints in Dayton tonight; Where they will be

DAYTON — Drivers in Dayton may see sobriety checkpoints Friday night.

The Dayton Police Department and the Combined Agency OVI Task Force members of Montgomery County will hold the checkpoints between 7:00 p.m. to midnight.

The first checkpoint will take place in the area of 1500 E Third Street and Terry Street.

The second checkpoint will be in the area of 2300 Stanley Avenue and Troy Street.

The task force was designed to reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related car crashes, injuries, and deaths in Montgomery County.

“Sobriety checkpoints help deter impaired driving, and they aid in the apprehension of impaired drivers who choose to get behind the wheel and drive,” a spokesperson with the task force said.

