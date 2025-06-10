WATCH: Chase ends when woman exits I-675, hits guardrail

GREENE COUNTY — A chase ended when a driver exited Interstate 675 and hit a guardrail in last month.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers said they tried to pull over a 2014 Black Chevrolet Sonic because she drove over 100 miles per hour, according to an OSHP incident report.

The incident happened on May 29 on the ramp from I-675 to Indian Ripple Road.

Troopers said that Brynn Workman tried to exit onto Indian Ripple Road but hit a guardrail.

Body camera video shows her telling troopers that she was at a bar just minutes before she crashed.

“I’m so sorry, my foot got stuck, I’m so sorry,” said Workman.

Troopers said that Workman admitted that she had been drinking just 30 minutes before getting behind the wheel.

State troopers arrested her for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI).

