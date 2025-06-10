Rest areas to soon close until 2026 for demolition, upgrade

AUGLIAZE COUNTY — Rest areas in Auglaize County will soon be closed until 2026 while they get a major upgrade.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced that the Interstate 75 north and south rest areas will be closed on July 7, according to an ODOT spokesperson.

The work is expected to take around a year to complete, with a tentative opening for the summer of 2026.

This is the second I-75 rest area undergoing a renovation north of I-70.

As previously reported by News Center 7, rest areas in Miami County remain closed on both I-75 north and southbound.

ODOT said they are scheduled to reopen this fall.

The Auglaize County rest areas are located just north of the State Route 67 exit near Wapakoneta. The rest areas will be closed while construction takes place, ODOT said.

The new “lodge-style” buildings will include larger restrooms with adult changing tables, a lobby area with vending, and regional tourism. It will also feature an attached covered outdoor picnic area.

Until the Miami County rest area is back open, the nearest facility for northbound travelers will be in Hancock County, ODOT stated.

The closed rest area for southbound travelers will be the rest area on Interstate 71 near Florence, Kentucky.

The Butler County rest area facilities near Monroe are scheduled to reopen in July.

