Rest area to be closed until 2025 for demolition, upgrade

MIAMI COUNTY — Rest areas in Miami County will be closed until 2025 as they get a major makeover.

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the Miami County north and southbound I-75 rest areas will close on Oct. 11 for demolition and replacement.

The work is expected to take around a year with a tentative reopening date of fall 2025.

While construction is taking place the rest areas will be completely closed to the public, ODOT said.

The new “lodge-style” building will include larger restrooms with adult changing tables, a lobby area with vending and regional tourism information, and an attached covered outdoor picnic area.

ODOT warned that as a result of the closure more commercial driers may be parked alongside on-ramps and exit ramps in the area.

The nearest rest areas on I-75 will be those located just north of Wapakoneta.

