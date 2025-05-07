Voters again reject Beavercreek Schools bond issue

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek voters rejected a bond issue to build a new high school and renovate its current buildings.

Over 60 percent of voters rejected the measure.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the bond issue failed in the election last November.

Beavercreek City School District put the same 4.9-mil, $265 million bond issue on the primary ballot this year in hopes of a different result.

The bond issue would have cost property owners $172 for each $100,000 of their property value, according to the county auditor’s appraisal. The bond would last 37 years.

