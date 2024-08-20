VIDEO: Lengthy chase ends in standoff on busy bridge; Cruiser cam captures part of pursuit

SPRINGBORO — New video shows more of a multi-county police chase that ended with an hours-long standoff in Montgomery County on Friday.

>>PHOTOS: SWAT involved in ongoing standoff near busy Miamisburg bridge

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson will break down newly obtained Springboro police cruiser camera footage LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Police said Johnathon Brown was at a local hotel with two missing juveniles hours before the chase.

>>RELATED: Suspect found at hotel with juveniles hours before SWAT standoff

Crews were able to take the juveniles into custody, but Brown left the area in a truck before being questioned.

Around noon, Ohio State Highway Patrol and numerous southwest Ohio law enforcement agencies were asked to be on the lookout for the truck involved, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Police said the chase ended hours after the initial call was issued when Brown crashed into a train near the Linden Avenue bridge in Miamisburg.

>> RELATED: Suspect in multi-county police chase, SWAT standoff booked in jail

Brown is being held in the Warren County jail on three felony charges.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group