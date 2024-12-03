Vehicle chase causes lockdown at Urbana school; At least 2 taken into custody

URBANA — An Urbana school was placed on lockdown this morning after suspects in a chase drove through school property.

The chase began Tuesday morning in Clark County and went north on US 68 into Champaign County.

The suspect vehicle drove off US 68 and cut through the grass around Urbana City School’s elementary and junior high school building. This caused the building to be placed on lockdown for around 40 minutes, according to Superintendent Charles Thiel.

The lockdown was lifted after the district was able to confirm that the suspects were taken into custody. News Center 7 confirmed that at least two people were taken into custody.

