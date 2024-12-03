Cold temperatures persist, furnaces and heating companies work overtime to keep people warm

VANDALIA — As the cold weather continues, furnaces and heating companies are working overtime to keep people warm.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is looking into what problems people might face as they turn on their furnaces for the season LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

With these cold temperatures, furnaces across the Miami Valley have been working overtime to keep homes warm.

Logan Services told News Center 7 that this can lead to a strain on the heating system, and could even lead to breakdowns.

“I was the on-call technician yesterday, put in about 15 hours. I warn people all the time because this is pretty typical,” Bob Conry, a Service Technician with Logan Services said. “The first cold snap gets very, very busy and sometimes it’s hard to get everybody in that same day.”

They suggest you get your heating and cooling systems serviced once a year, ahead of any issues.

Some people in the Miami Valley have already experienced these possible system breakdowns.

Dany Lacey, a Butler Township resident, has been living without heat since Saturday.

Lacey has had to use space heaters and blankets to keep warm until a repair technician could get out to repair the system.

“Oh it’s terrible. Terrible,” Lacey said. “It seems to me that we’re going to need a whole new system, which I’ve kind of been expecting. Hopefully not this soon, but anyhow, so I guess we’re going to have to go from there.”

Lacey’s heat is back on now, but it’s best to get ahead and get your furnace checked before it get’s any colder.

