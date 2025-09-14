Upcoming ramp closures for busy highway in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Several ramps on U.S. 35 will be closed this week in Greene County due to ongoing bridge and pavement rehabilitation work, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Starting Sept. 16, the ramp from eastbound U.S. 35 to I-675 North and South will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

While this ramp is closed, drivers can detour via N Fairfield Road interchange and U.S. 35 West to I-675, the spokesperson said.

On Sept. 17 and 18, the westbound U.S. 35 ramp to I-675 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

During these closures, drivers can use the Woodman Drive interchange and U.S. 35 East to I-675, according to the spokesperson.

On Sept. 19, the ramps from U.S. 35 to Research Boulevard and to/from N. Fairfield Road will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Detours will be available via the signalized permitted U-Turn to U.S. 35 West.

The spokesperson said this construction work involves removing concrete pavement, completing sub-grade repairs, and resurfacing U.S. 35 from the Montgomery County line to Grange Hall Road.

Minor bridge repairs and the construction of a median inlet are also underway.

Westbound traffic on U.S. 35 is currently reduced to one lane, the spokesperson added.

The ramp from I-675 North to U.S. West is closed through early October, and drivers are asked to take the U.S. 35 and the SR-835/N. Fairfield Road interchange instead.

This project is scheduled to be finished in Fall 2026.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and use alternate routes during the ramp closures to minimize travel disruptions.

