$2M winning lottery ticket sold in Ohio

RIPLEY, Ohio — A lottery ticket worth $2 million was sold in Ohio.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A person in Ripley, Ohio, won the Royal Riches $2 million annuity top prize on a winning scratch-off.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 dead, 1 injured after rollover crash on busy Ohio road
- No. 1 Ohio State overcomes sluggish 1st half, pulls away from Ohio University
- ‘I heard the gun go pop;’ 911 caller hears moment child shot near Montgomery Co. BMV
The winner chose annuity payments of $80,000 a year for 25 years before federal and state tax withholdings.
As of Sept. 12, there are five top prizes remaining.
The winner beat odds of 1 in 500,000 to win, according to the Ohio Lottery. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 3.95.
The $30 Royal Riches scratch-off ticket was sold at Village Drive Thru, located at 15 2nd Street in Ripley.
The store will receive a $20,000 sales bonus.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group