$2M winning lottery ticket sold in Ohio

RIPLEY, Ohio — A lottery ticket worth $2 million was sold in Ohio.

A person in Ripley, Ohio, won the Royal Riches $2 million annuity top prize on a winning scratch-off.

The winner chose annuity payments of $80,000 a year for 25 years before federal and state tax withholdings.

As of Sept. 12, there are five top prizes remaining.

The winner beat odds of 1 in 500,000 to win, according to the Ohio Lottery. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 3.95.

The $30 Royal Riches scratch-off ticket was sold at Village Drive Thru, located at 15 2nd Street in Ripley.

The store will receive a $20,000 sales bonus.

