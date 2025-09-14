Local

No. 1 Ohio State overcomes sluggish 1st half, pulls away from Ohio University

Ohio Ohio St Football Ohio safety Sieh Bangura, left, forces Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate out of bounds during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (Jay LaPrete/AP)
COLUMBUS — It took the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes a half to get going, but eventually they pulled away from the Ohio University Bobcats to win, 37-9, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Quarterback Julian Sayin threw for 347 yards and three scores.

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith scored two second-half touchdowns. He also caught nine passes for 153 yards.

OSU improved to 39-1 overall against the current Mid-American Conference (MAC) members. Their loss was to Akron back in 1894.

The Buckeyes improved to 3-0 overall.

Ohio State led 13-0 after Sayin found Max Klare for a 16-yard touchdown pass with 2:29 left until halftime. Brack Peacock’s 44-yard field goal cut the Bobcats’ halftime deficit to 13-3.

Ohio University scored on the second play of the third quarter. Parker Navarro threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Chase Hendricks, but the extra point was missed. The Buckeyes led, 13-9. That was as close as the Bobcats got.

Jaydin Fielding’s 22-yard field goal increased it to 16-9. Sayin went deep to Smith for a 47-yard touchdown pass to expand the advantage to 23-9 after three quarters.

Carnell Tate’s 49-yard touchdown catch increased it to 30-9 early in the fourth quarter. Smith capped the scoring with a 17-yard touchdown run.

Ohio State is off next week.

Their next game will be Sept. 27 at Washington when they open Big Ten play.

