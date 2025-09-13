Officers investigating after reported shooting in Northern Montgomery Co.

CLAYTON — Officers are investigating after a reported shooting in Montgomery County.
Clayton officers were dispatched at 12:30 p.m. to the 8300 block of N Main Street on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
No other information is currently available.
News Center 7 has a news crew heading to the scene.
We will continue to follow this story.
