Officers investigating after reported shooting in Northern Montgomery Co.

CLAYTON — Officers are investigating after a reported shooting in Montgomery County.

Clayton officers were dispatched at 12:30 p.m. to the 8300 block of N Main Street on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 has a news crew heading to the scene.

We will continue to follow this story.

