Critical Missing Adult Alert issued for Montgomery County 82-year-old woman

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has issued a critical missing adult alert for a woman reported missing Friday morning.

Joella Apsher, 82, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Friday near the 4700 block of Weaver Road in Jefferson Township.

Apsher is around 5 feet tall and 110 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with pinstripes and blue jeans.

“She may be disoriented or faint due to fatigue, and authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and check any nearby areas,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

If you see Apsher or know anything about her whereabouts, please contact the sheriff’s office by calling the Regional Dispatch Center at (937) 225-4357.

