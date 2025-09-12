Police shut down ‘drug house’ in area neighborhood; 3 people arrested

RICHMOND, Indiana — An area police department shut down a “drug house,” and three people were arrested.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Thursday, officers with the Richmond Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Richmond Ave in Richmond, Indiana.

TRENDING STORIES:

The department described the home as “a magnet for drug activity, physical violence, thefts, disputes, gunfire, and more,” according to a post on social media.

Officers recovered suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, other narcotics, cash, and multiple firearms.

Police took 42-year-old Christopher Crawley, 33-year-old Roxanna Ervin, and 40-year-old Aaron Spicer into custody.

Crawley faces Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Firearm by Serious Violent Felon, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance charges.

Ervin faces Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Syringe, Possession of Marijuana, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Spicer faces Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Firearm by Serious Violent Felon, Dealing Marijuana, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and Possession of a Narcotic.

“This operation sends a clear message: drug houses and the crimes that surround them will not be tolerated in Richmond. Our officers will continue to target individuals and locations that poison our neighborhoods,” the department said in the post.

“If you’re flooding our neighborhoods with drugs and endangering families with illegal weapons or violence, expect a knock at the door from the Richmond Police Department, because we’re coming. We’re going to keep neighborhoods safe, one house at a time,” Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group