Check your tickets! Winning lottery ticket worth $25K sold at local store

CARLISLE — Check your tickets! A winning lottery ticket worth $25,000 was sold in the area.
A lucky person purchased a Lucky for Life ticket in Carlisle.
The player matched five of five numbers without the Lucky Ball to win $25,000 a year for life, according to the Ohio Lottery.
The winning numbers were 5, 40, 42, 47, and 48.
The Lucky Ball was 10.
The winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Zip In at the 9200 block of Dayton Oxford Road in Carlisle, the Ohio Lottery said.
The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.
