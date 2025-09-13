Deputies release more information of what led to cancellation of high school football game

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Deputies released more information on what led to the cancellation of a high school football game.

Deputies responded to Graham High School in Champaign County on reports of a person experiencing a mental health crisis, according to the sheriff’s office spokesperson.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Graham and Urbana football game was postponed until Saturday morning.

A Champaign County Sheriff’s deputy told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson that they received reports of a “dangerous” person in the area and evacuated the stadium as a precaution.

Champaign County Sheriff Chad Burroughs said this was done as a precaution.

“The ongoing football game was evacuated to ensure the safety and well-being of all attendees. Deputies promptly located the individual involved. The individual was transported for a mental health evaluation.

“At no time was there an immediate threat to the public. The evacuation was conducted solely out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of community safety.”

The game resumed on Saturday morning.

Graham Local Schools wrote on social media that Graham beat Urbana, 67-47, to improve to 4-0.

