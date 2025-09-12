Local bakery owner facing multiple child porn charges

GREENE COUNTY — A Dayton bakery unexpectedly closed Friday after the owner hinted at his legal trouble on social media.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell breaks down the legal troubles LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Benjamin Stuckey owns Benji’s Bakery on Troy Street in Dayton.

The bakery has been in the old North Dayton neighborhood for decades under several owners. Stuckey took over a couple of years ago.

However, the future of the shop is now uncertain following the emergence of legal troubles.

Greene County Court of Common Pleas records show that Stuckey is facing eight counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person.

Misty Evans is a customer of the bakery shop.

She had a strong opinion after News Center 7’s Mike Campbell told her the owner is facing child pornography charges.

“Well, I mean, look at the world we live in. I mean, what do they do? They sexualize children,” Evans said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group