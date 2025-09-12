Search continues on Great Miami River for man, girl after ‘personal belongings’ found on riverbank

DAYTON — Search crews from several fire departments and Dayton police are continuing to search the Great Miami River near downtown Dayton for two people after personal belongings were discovered along the riverbank.

Fire crews have been searching the river since Thursday afternoon, however the search was suspended due to darkness. Search crews returned to the river Friday morning and have been searching through the day, Dayton Fire Chief Mike Rice told News Center 7.

The search efforts began after personal belongings were found on the riverbank in the area of West Monument Avenue and I-75. Rice described the items as “personal belongings you wouldn’t usually feel someone would leave behind.”

Rice said he was unable to elaborate on the specifics of what was found because it was part of the Dayton police investigation into the incident.

On social media, Dayton police asked for the public’s help to located Scarlibeth Garcia Montes and Oscar Garcia, described as a child and adult male, however their ages were not given. Police said the two were last seen early Thursday morning.

The family’s car was found near the CODE Credit Union building on West Monument Avenue, near where all search efforts have been the last two days. Additionally, police added Scarlibeth’s shoes, and socks, keys, a tablet and cell phone were all located near the Great Miami River.

“The search is related to the missing persons. However, there is no evidence to indicate they are in the water. This search is being conducted as a precaution,” Dayton police Lt. Randy Beane said in a statement to News Center 7.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Scarlibeth and Oscar that can help police, you’re asked to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

Boats with SONAR and dive teams from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Piqua fire are all assisting in searching the river.

Rice noted the water levels are relatively low which is helping fire crews in the search. However there are some spots in the river that are over 20 feet deep that are more difficult to search.

Additional details were not available. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

