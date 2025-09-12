Full-scale emergency drill with simulated gunshots, explosions to take place in Dayton this weekend

DAYTON — A full-scale emergency preparedness drill is scheduled to take place in Dayton this weekend.

Put on by the Dayton Metropolitan Medical Response System (MMRS), the drill will take place on Saturday and include a mock mass casualty scenario at Kiser Elementary School.

The drill will feature simulated gunshots, explosions, and actors in heavy makeup portraying injured students.

Dayton Police and Fire personnel will be at the school, as well as at Dayton Children’s Hospital’s main and south campuses.

Actors in heavy makeup portraying patients will also be at the hospital campuses.

“It’s become increasingly important to be prepared for the unexpected and the unimaginable,” Mark Moore, chief security officer for Dayton Children’s Hospital, said. “It’s essential we practice real-world scenarios to test our processes, skills and collaboration with community agencies. That way we will always be ready to respond quickly and effectively for our community.”

People can expect to see increased activity at both hospital campuses, but officials say it will not affect patient care.

