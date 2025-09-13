High school football game evacuated due report of ‘dangerous’ person; Game to resume Saturday

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A local high school football game was evacuated due to reports of a “dangerous” person on Friday night, according to a Champaign County Sheriff’s deputy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the Graham and Urbana game was affected.

The game took place at Graham High School in Saint Paris, Champaign County.

TRENDING STORIES:

Graham Local Schools Superintendent Chad Lensman said the game was “suspended” in partnership with the sheriff’s office due to a potential threat in the county.

“This was done out of precaution and the game is planned to resume tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. We appreciated the community’s cooperation and the orderly evacuation of the stadium,” Lensman said.

A Champaign County Sheriff’s deputy told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson that they received reports of a “dangerous” person in the area and evacuated the stadium as a precaution.

After searching the area, authorities didn’t find the “dangerous” person, and no one was taken into custody.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group