Driver careflighted after crashing into pole in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A driver was careflighted to a local hospital after crashing into a pole in Miami County early Sunday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 5:48 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 2700 block of East US Route 36 on reports of a crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- $2M winning lottery ticket sold in Ohio
- ‘I heard the gun go pop;’ 911 caller hears moment child shot near Montgomery Co. BMV
- Police find meth, cocaine in Shelby County home after serving search warrant
The crash involved one vehicle that went off the road and crashed into a power pole, according to a Lieutenant with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver was careflighted to a local hospital with a suspected head injury.
Details on the driver’s condition were not immediately available.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash, according to the lieutenant.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group