Police find meth, cocaine in Shelby County home after serving search warrant

SHELBY COUNTY — Police found methamphetamine and cocaine in a Shelby County home while serving a search warrant.

On September 11, members of the Sidney-Piqua Tactical Response Team served a narcotics search warrant in the 800 block of Crescent Drive.

The residence was secured, and several people inside were detained, according to a press release from the City of Sidney.

Members of the Sidney-Shelby County Drug Task Force, the Sidney Police Department, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office search the residence.

Methamphetamine, Cocaine, and two handguns were recovered, according to the release.

Shelby County Children’s Services also responded to the scene due to multiple juveniles being present.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was taken into custody, but according to the release, multiple individuals will be indicted at a later date.

“The Sidney Police Department is committed to combating drug trafficking across our city, and we will remain aggressive in drug-related enforcement,” the Sidney Police Department said in a social media post.

