Former Cleveland Browns player becomes firefighter

OHIO — A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver announced that he is taking on a new career after retiring from the NFL, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

In a social media post, Rashard Higgins said he joined the Dallas Fire Department as a firefighter.

Higgins was with the Cleveland Browns from 2016 to 2021, WOIO-19 reported.

“Higgins appeared in 82 games over his six seasons in Cleveland and recorded 137 receptions for 1,890 yards with 12 touchdowns,” the Browns website said.

He was the fifth-round pick for the team in the 2016 draft.

Higgins signed a one-day contract with the Browns in 2024 to retire with the team.

“Becoming a firefighter gives me that chance to show up when people need it most. To be the one running in when everyone else is running out. To save lives, or simply to stand beside someone on their worst day,” Higgins said in the post.

