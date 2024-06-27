‘Truly tragic;’ 22-year-old mother shot, killed day before her birthday

DAYTON — We are learning more about a 22-year-old woman killed in a mass shooting in Dayton.

Donna Zile was fatally shot in the area of Home and Euclid Avenues around 12:50 a.m. Monday, News Center 7 previously reported.

According to a GoFundMe page set up in support of Zile’s family, she was killed a day before her birthday and had two children.

“Donna was so full of light and love,” the page said.

