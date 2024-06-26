‘I’m angry and disappointed;’ Dayton mayor addresses gun violence, string of mass shootings

DAYTON — Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims provided remarks Wednesday morning on gun violence following a string of mass shootings in the city.

News Center 7 has previously reported that a shooting near Home Avenue early Monday resulted in the death of a 22-year-old woman and injured six others. Monday night, an 11-year-old and 3 adults were injured in a shooting near Genesee Avenue that also resulted in the death of the suspect.

“I’m angry and disappointed and saddened by the fact we have this type of violence here in the City of Dayton,” Mims said.

