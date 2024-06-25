11-year-old, 3 adults shot in Dayton neighborhood; Suspect later dies at hospital

DAYTON — One person is dead and four others are hurt after a shooting connected to a domestic situation in Dayton Monday night.

The shooting was reported around 6:42 p.m. near the intersection of Genesee Avenue and Dewitt Drive.

When police got to the scene, they found an 11-year-old boy and a 35-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were then taken to area hospitals.

Two other people, a 36-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, both later arrived at area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Steven Bauer.

The suspect, a 42-year-old man, also arrived at an area hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

Bauer confirmed the suspect was the husband was one of the victims.

Dayton Police declined to comment or a clarifying answer on how the suspect was fatally injured.





