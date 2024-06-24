Police investigating reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Dayton Monday night.
At approximately 6:42 p.m., Dayton police and medics were dispatched to the intersection of Genesee Avenue and Dewitt Drive on reports of a shooting, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
It is unclear if anyone was hurt in this shooting.
These reports come within 24 hours of a mass shooting that killed one person and injured six others.
News Center 7 crews are on scene and see multiple police officers and crime scene tape.
We will continue to follow this story.
