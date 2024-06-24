22-year-old woman ID’d as victim killed in Dayton mass shooting; 7 others injured

DAYTON — The person dead after a shooting at a large gathering in Dayton has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 22-year-old Donna Zile.

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched to the area of Home and Euclid Avenues around 12:50 a.m. after reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Eight people in total were shot and one person is dead. Medics transported the other victims to area hospitals.

Part of Euclid Avenue is back open after being closed following the shooting.

Dayton Police Sgt. Creigee S. Coleman said that there was a large gathering at a vacant house when the shooting happened.

He also said that police are asking for the public’s help finding the shooter.

“We need to find out what happened with these people,” he said. “What happened or was started so we can try to bring this to a successful conclusion.”

He added that a lot of shell casings were found.

Coleman said officers are investigating three locations on Home, Euclid, and Gordon Avenues.

Dayton’s Homicide Unit is also investigating the shooting.

“They’re conducting interviews. They’re trying to canvass the area. They are checking for locations to see if there’s any ring doorbell camera,” said Coleman. “I do want to let the public know if they saw something please let the Dayton Police Police Department know and call the Regional Dispatch Center.”

Several officers and medics have responded to a shooting in Dayton early Monday morning.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that there is also an active scene on Gordon Avenue.

