UPDATE: 1 dead, 7 hurt after shooting at large gathering in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 6:02 A.M.

One person is dead and seven hurt after a shooting at a large gathering in Dayton.

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched to the area of Home and Euclid Avenues around 12:50 a.m. after reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

McDermott says eight people were shot and least one person is hurt.

Photos and video show officers have blocked off Euclid Avenue.

Dayton Police Sgt. Creigee Coleman told McDermott that there was a large gathering when the shooting happened. He also said that police are asking for the public’s help.

“We need to find out what happened with these people,” he said. “What happened or was started so we can try to bring this to a successful conclusion.”

He added that a lot of shell casings were found and that officers would be investigating.

Coleman said officers are investigating three locations on Home, Euclid, and Gordon Avenues.

Dayton’s Homicide Unit is also at the scene investigating.

“They’re conducting interviews. They’re trying to canvass the area. They are checking for locations to see if there’s any ring doorbell camera,” said Coleman. “I do want to let the public know if they saw something please let the Dayton Police Police Department know and call the Regional Dispatch Center.”

Multiple victims have been taken to the hospital, some are in stable condition, according to Coleman.

-INITIAL STORY-

Several officers and medics have responded to a shooting in Dayton early Monday morning.

Dayton Police officers and medics have been dispatched to the area of Home and Euclid Avenues around 12:50 a.m. after reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that there is also an active scene on Gordon Avenue.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information on any victims.

