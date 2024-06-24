Large police presence reported on busy roadway in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A large police presence has been reported in Miamisburg Sunday night.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson will have the latest information LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

>> 1 hurt in Dayton shooting; Car taking victim to hospital crashes

Multiple police agencies are scene of a crash at I-75 Southbound and SR-725 West.

A Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed Dayton crews are on scene.

OHGO is reporting this presence as a police incident.

News Center 7 crews are on scene and see a large Dayton police presence.

Additional information was not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group