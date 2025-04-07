‘A true hero’; Cavs honor 16-year-old who saved kids, mom from house fire

CLEVELAND — A 16-year-old boy who helped save a family from a fire was honored by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tyler Sowden received a standing ovation at Sunday’s game as he was recognized for his selflessness and care.

Cavs Care posted a picture and video on social media.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Sowden rescued a family from a house fire on March 28.

He told CBS affiliate WOIO TV in Cleveland that he heard screaming and saw a kid on the roof of a burning home.

Sowden used his dad’s ladder to help a mom and her kids from the roof of the house. Another 12-year-old boy jumped from the second floor of the back of the home

“A true hero in our Cleveland community!” Cavs Care said on both Facebook and X.

Donovan Mitchell and his foundation hosted Sowden at Sunday’s Cleveland-Sacramento game.

The Kings beat the Cavaliers, 120-113.

Tonight, @spidadmitchell and his foundation Spida Cares, are hosting 16-year-old Tyler Sowen at tonight’s game!



Tyler rescued a mother and her two young children from the roof of a burning house. He grabbed a ladder and immediately started climbing onto the roof to help get the… pic.twitter.com/pp4QiKQVpE — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 6, 2025

