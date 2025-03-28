Teen rescues family from roof of burning home

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland teen rescued a family from a house fire in the Jefferson neighborhood Friday, originally reported by our news partner 19 News in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Fire Department responded to two house fires in west Cleveland around 11 a.m. on Sacramento Avenue, 19 News says.

Tyler Sowden, 16, says he heard screaming and saw a kid on the roof of the burning home, according to 19 News.

Sowden used his dad’s ladder to help a mom and her kids from the roof of the house, 19 News says.

Another 12-year-old boy jumped from the second floor of the back of the home, according to 19 News.

#CLEFIREONSCENE 2 houses on fire on Sacramento at W.139 in B3. 2nd Alarm struck. Heavy volume of fire and downed power lines. Companies making progress.

Exposure house fire called under control. pic.twitter.com/fSygJxCX98 — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) March 28, 2025

19 News says the whole family was transported by EMS in stable condition. Cleveland Fire thanked Sowden and Cleveland police officers on social media for their saves, 19 News says. Officers James Bellomy and Kerry Adams saved an elderly neighbor and their dog, the post says.

The fire was heavy, downed power lines and took 60 firefighters to put the fire out, 19 News says.

The Red Cross is assisting two adults and three children who were displaced by the fire, according to 19 News.

The damage to one house is $170,000 and the other house’s damage is around $10,000, according to 19 News.

19 News says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

