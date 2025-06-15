Trooper, ODNR officer rescue bald eagle from Ohio roadway

VAN WERT COUNTY — An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Trooper and an officer with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) worked together to rescue a bald eagle from a roadway in Van Wert County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Saturday, the OSHP shared body cam footage from May 15, 2025, on Facebook, showing a trooper and an ODNR officer working together to help get a bald eagle back into the wild.

TRENDING STORIES:

“On this Flag Day, we honor the symbols that represent our nation, not just the flag but also the bald eagle,” the post read.

The bald eagle was found on US 30 in Van West County and appeared to be in distress, but was not significantly injured.

The eagle was released safely back into the wild and “flew away to freedom,” according to the post.

OSHP and ODNR Rescue A Bald Eagle On this Flag Day, we honor the symbols that represent our nation, not just the flag but also the bald eagle. Watch as Trooper Kevin Krill (Van Wert Post), Sergeant Adam Brincefield (Findlay LCS) and Ohio Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Officer Nolan Johnson work together to rescue a bald eagle in the roadway on U.S. 30 in Van Wert County. 🦅 Posted by Ohio State Highway Patrol on Saturday, June 14, 2025

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group