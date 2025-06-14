Hundreds gather near downtown Dayton for ‘No Kings’ demonstration

DAYTON — Hundreds of people are gathering near downtown Dayton for the ‘No Kings’ demonstration against U.S. President Donald Trump Saturday afternoon.

The demonstrations aren’t limited to the Miami Valley, as over 1,500 demonstrations are expected to occur throughout the country on Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the organization.

The local rally is taking place at RiverScape MetroPark on E Monument Avenue from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

People in attendance are holding with sayings like “Defending Democracy” and “No Sadist Kings!”

These demonstrations come on the heels of protests flaring up around the country over federal immigration enforcement raids that began last week, and Trump ordering National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles, where protesters blocked a freeway and set cars on fire.

Why is it called ‘No Kings’?

The “No Kings” theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement to support democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

Protests earlier this year have denounced Trump and billionaire adviser Elon Musk. Protesters have called for Trump to be “dethroned” as they compare his actions to those of a king and not a democratically elected president.

Why are they protesting on Saturday?

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of the country’s democracy, according to a statement by organizers.

Organizers intend for the protests to counter the Army’s 250th anniversary celebration, which Trump has ratcheted up to include a military parade, which is estimated to cost $25 million to $45 million, and which the Army expects to attract as many as 200,000 people.

The event will feature hundreds of military vehicles and aircraft and thousands of soldiers. It also happens to be Trump’s 79th birthday and Flag Day.

“The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us,” the “No Kings” website says. “On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t — to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.”

What is planned at the ‘No Kings’ protests?

Protests in nearly 2,000 locations are scheduled around the country, from city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, organizers said.

Demonstrations are expected to include speeches and marches, organizers said in a call Wednesday. The group says a core principle behind all “No Kings” events is a commitment to nonviolent action, and participants are expected to seek to de-escalate any confrontation.

No weapons of any kind should be taken to “No Kings” events, according to the website.

How many people are expected to participate?

The No Kings Day of Defiance is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office, organizers said. Organizers said they are preparing for millions of people to take to the streets across all 50 states and commonwealths.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

