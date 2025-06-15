Rancher flown to hospital after being attacked by ‘unhappy’ cow

LEON COUNTY, Texas — A rancher in Texas was flown to the hospital after being attacked by an ‘unhappy’ cow.
On June 9, the Leon County Emergency Management shared on Facebook that an injured rancher had to be flown to the hospital after being attacked by a cow.
A second person was taken to the hospital by ground transport, according to the post.
The rancher was “‘Attacked’ by an Unhappy Cow”, according to the post.
