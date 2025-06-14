Driver arrested for OVI after hitting deputy’s cruiser on scene of another crash

DARKE COUNTY — A 71-year-old man was arrested after crashing into a sheriff’s office cruiser on scene of another crash in Darke County Friday night, according to a spokesperson with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The initial crash occurred in the 3000 block of Cox Road around 8:10 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found that a Chrysler Pacifica driving east on Cox Road went off the right side of the road into a creek, the spokesperson said.

A juvenile was hospitalized with suspected minor injuries.

During this crash, both lanes of the roadway were blocked by a deputy and a tow truck.

Duane Ditty, 71, allegedly tried to drive a Hummer through the roadblocks, according to the spokesperson.

The car went partially into the ditch and hit the deputy’s cruiser.

No one was injured in the second crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene to handle the crash.

Ditty was arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired and transported to the Darke County Jail, the spokesperson said.

It is unclear if Ditty was believed to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

