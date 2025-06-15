8 injured in early-morning Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS — Eight people were injured in a shooting in downtown Columbus early Saturday morning.

Originally reported by our news partner WBNS 10TV in Columbus, police responded to the intersection of South Ludlow and West Town streets around 3:15 a.m.

Eight people were injured, including two minors. One of the people injured is in extremely critical condition, according to WBNS.

Police say there was a large group of people at the scene and a vehicle fled the area soon after shots were fired, WBNS says.

Police do not know what led up to the shooting and do not have suspect information at this time. According to WBNS, police ask anyone with information, videos or pictures from the scene to submit their evidence to detectives.

