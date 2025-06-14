Home damaged after car leaves roadway, strikes tree

PREBEL COUNTY — A Preble County house was damaged after a car travelling on US 35 left the roadway and crashed, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

The car, driven by a 77-year-old man from Eaton, was travelling on US 35 headed west when the vehicle left the roadway.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle struck the guardrail and rode it until it entered a yard.

Once in the yard, the car struck an antique plow which hit and damaged the house, the sheriff’s office says. The car continued until it struck a tree.

Car into house Preble Co (Preble County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office says the driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

