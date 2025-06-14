Home damaged after car leaves roadway, strikes tree

PREBEL COUNTY — A Preble County house was damaged after a car travelling on US 35 left the roadway and crashed, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The car, driven by a 77-year-old man from Eaton, was travelling on US 35 headed west when the vehicle left the roadway.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Hundreds gather near downtown Dayton for ‘No Kings’ demonstration
- 2 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Champaign County
- 2 lawmakers shot, 1 killed in politically motivated shooting, governor says
The sheriff’s office says the vehicle struck the guardrail and rode it until it entered a yard.
Once in the yard, the car struck an antique plow which hit and damaged the house, the sheriff’s office says. The car continued until it struck a tree.
The sheriff’s office says the driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Preble County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group