2 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Two people were taken to an area hospital after a rollover crash in Champaign County Saturday afternoon, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash occurred in the 3800 block of Valley Pike after 2:30 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 lawmakers shot, 1 killed in politically motivated shooting, governor says
- Hundreds gather near downtown Dayton for ‘No Kings’ demonstration
- Driver arrested for OVI after hitting deputy’s cruiser on scene of another crash
The dispatcher said only one car was involved in this crash.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group