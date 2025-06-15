3 people arrested after deputies find over 1,100 fentanyl pills, cocaine during search warrant

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Georgia — Three people were arrested after deputies found over 1,100 fentanyl pills and cocaine during a search warrant.
On Friday, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant and seized 1,112 pills of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $42,300, along with two grams of cocaine, our Georgia sister station WSB-TV reported.
Three people, identified as Dominique Brown, Matthew Walker, and Camille Toney, were arrested and are facing several drug-related charges.
Brown was charged with:
- Possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute
- Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of marijuana
- Six counts of possession of a forged instrument
Walker and Toney were both charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, WSB-TV reported.
All three were booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
