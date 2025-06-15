News

3 people arrested after deputies find over 1,100 fentanyl pills, cocaine during search warrant

1.1K Fentanyl Pills Found Georgia (Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Georgia — Three people were arrested after deputies found over 1,100 fentanyl pills and cocaine during a search warrant.

On Friday, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant and seized 1,112 pills of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $42,300, along with two grams of cocaine, our Georgia sister station WSB-TV reported.

Three people, identified as Dominique Brown, Matthew Walker, and Camille Toney, were arrested and are facing several drug-related charges.

Brown was charged with:

  • Possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute
  • Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Six counts of possession of a forged instrument

Walker and Toney were both charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, WSB-TV reported.

All three were booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

