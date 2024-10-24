Trial delayed for ex-boyfriend accused of cold case murder of Springfield woman

SPRINGFIELD — The plan was for Candance Prunty’s family to see her suspected killer’s trial start next month.

Thursday they found out that will not happen.

News Center 7′s has been following this Miami Valley Murder Mystery for years.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Thomas Albert was supposed to go on trial for murder at the end of next month.

TRENDING STORIES:

He learned in court Thursday that his trial date of November 26 will be postponed.

As of right now, his new trial date has not been scheduled.

News Center 7 was unable to reach Prunty’s mom, Patricia Beard, for comment Thursday.

She previously said after a court hearing in July what it’s been like waiting as the case winds its way through court.

“It’s very difficult for me and my family,” Beard said.

After Prunty’s murder in 2015, Beard waited six years for formal charges against a suspect.

Albert is Prunty’s ex-boyfriend.

Springfield police say he walked into her house and shot her several times while her boys were at school.

Prosecutors say Albert was upset Prunty had broken off their short relationship.

Beard previously told News Center 7 that she has to prepare herself emotionally for each court hearing and says she’ll keep showing up including for the eventual trial.

“When I think about it, sometimes I feel like I won’t be able to. But I’m standing there for my baby. I’m her voice. So I plan to be here,” Beard said

Albert is already in prison for an unrelated attempted murder in Columbus.

He isn’t eligible for parole in that case until 2045.

We will continue to follow this story and update as new information is released.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



