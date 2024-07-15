New trial ordered for ex-boyfriend accused of cold case murder of Springfield woman

SPRINGFIELD — An accused killer in Clark County will face trial soon.

October will mark nine years since Candance Prunty’s murder.

There have been four trial dates in this case that have all been postponed.

Her mom learned in a hearing that the end of a painful road is in sight.

After Prunty’s murder in 2015, Patricia Beard waited six years to see a suspect charged.

The case has been winding its way through court for the last three years.

“It’s very difficult for me and my family,” Beard said.

Beard was back in court Monday for a hearing in her daughter’s murder case.

Prunty’s ex-boyfriend, Thomas Albert, is the accused killer.

Springfield police said he walked into Prunty’s house and shot her several times while her boys were at school.

Prosecutors said Albert was upset Prunty had broken off their short relationship.

At the center of Monday’s hearing were questions about some evidence including gunshot residue Springfield police collected from Albert’s hand and a second extraction police took from his phone in 2021 with newer and more advanced equipment than they had access to in 2015.

“The road ahead, it just seems like it’s like a roller coaster. I’m ready to get off of it,” Beard said.

As the judge wrapped up Monday’s hearing, she learned that could be coming soon.

“And I am going to issue a written decision in this matter, sir. In that written decision will also be a new trial date for you,” Clark County Common Pleas Judge Biran Driscoll said.

A new trial that Beard will have to prepare for emotionally.

“When I think about it, sometimes I feel like I won’t be able to. But I’m standing there for my baby. I’m her voice. So I plan to be here,” she said.

As News Center 7 has previously reported, Albert is already in prison for an unrelated attempted murder in Columbus.

He isn’t eligible for parole in that case until 2045.

We are working to learn when his trial in Clark County will be scheduled.

We will continue to follow this story.





