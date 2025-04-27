Tippecanoe alum signed by Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A former Tippecanoe Red Devil has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kicker Ben Sauls was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Steelers following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft, the team announced.

Sauls graduated from Tippecanoe High School in 2020 and played college ball at the University of Pittsburgh.

He appeared in 53 games as a Pitt Panther, going 52 for 64 on field goal attempts, including a long of 58 yards.

TRENDING STORIES:

In his final season at Pittsburgh, he led the team in scoring with 107 points, going 21 for 24 on field goals and a perfect 44 for 44 on extra point attempts, according to the university.

The Steelers noted that Sauls was the lone kicker selected to the Pro Football Focus All-America team. He was also a second-team All-America selection by SI.com and a Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award semifinalist.

Sauls finished his college career ranking third on the university’s all-time kick scoring list with 278 points.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group